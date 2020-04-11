Thousands encourage coronavirus fighters





Thousands of people have showed profound gratitude and respect to the professionals who are working round the clock risking their lives in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.





Social organization 'Social Lab' organized a program titled ' Clap for the hero' at 7 pm on Friday. More than 100 thousand people from across the country took part in it.





People of all strata gave a round of applause simultaneously from their respective homes as soon as the clock struck 7 in the evening in an effort to encourage the professionals involved in the fighting against COVID-19.





Among others, cricketer Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, eminent journalist Nadeem Qadir, social benevolent Shafi Modasser Khan Joyti, singer Shahin Samad and Ankhi Alamgir, actress Oindrila, model Dilruba Ruhi, Kazi Jafrin Sultana Moon, Sahila Noor, Nipun, poet Shamim Azad, media personality Urmi Mazhar, human rights activist Ansar Ahmed Ullah, poet Sheikh Muslima Moon, engineer Mefta Islam, dance artist Doly Iqbal, actor Faruk Ahmed, Abdun Noor Shajal, Sabila Noor, Arman Pervez Murad, Anisur Rahman Milon, Mukit Zakaria, Himel Hafiz, Bappi Chowdhury, Zayed Khan and news caster Sharmin Nahar Lina, took part in the program.





Doctors, nurses, police, army, journalists and many other professionals are involved in the fight against coronavirus.





Shafir Modasser Khan Joyti, Smriti Azad, Shujan Dhali, Towhid Hossen, Liton Haider and Hossen Lipu, who are involved with 'Social Lab,' played vital roles in organizing the program.

-Press release





Leave Your Comments