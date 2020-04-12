Diner Sheshe





"Back in the day, he was known as the Dharmendra of his colony. He was a charmer, and had the kindest heart. Once he saw a beggar shivering and took off the brand new shirt that he was wearing and gave it to him -- that's the kind of man he is.





This one time, in trying to save some kids from a gangster, he put himself in danger and had to hide for a while. We lived in a neighboring colony, so my brother invited him to stay at our place -- that way he'd at least be safe.







That's when we met for the first time. It was love at first sight -- we couldn't even look at each other without blushing uncontrollably! But we had to be careful, my brothers and father were very strict. So we never spoke -- we just knew there was something special.





On the 20th day of his stay, I was picking up his glass of water, and he left a chit inside it, which read, 'I like you. If you like me, meet me at the theatre for a movie'. I could feel my heart racing, but I snuck out and met him. From that day, we started going for walks and movies in secret.





But I felt guilty hiding it from my parents and told them. But they were against the idea of me marrying into a joint family. And soon, they started getting other rishtas for me. When I told him, he said, 'Just be sure you want this, marriage is a big decision'.





In a few days, I knew -- I could only marry him; he was the one. Why waste time then? So, we went to court and got married -- just us.Every moment with him makes me glad we took that leap of faith. There was no overthinking, no holding back. Being with each other felt right. Since the day I met him, our love hasn't changed.







Because it's the kind of love that'll keep you warm on the coldest of days, make you smile during the saddest of times, and last you more than a lifetime."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

