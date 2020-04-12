Worldwide waffling





Wiser after SARS outbreak, All-England Club had a virus-related clause in their insurance policy. As for IPL, like most mega sporting events, it didn't factor a worldwide disease outbreak. While global sporting leagues and competitions all across the world reel from the effects of the Covid-19 virus strain, the All-England Club is set to benefit from some foresight on their part.







According to The Times, Wimbledon chiefs are to see their insurance triggered by the cancellation with the clause that covers infectious diseases set to be worth as much as £100m.









People in New York who have died from the coronavirus and not been claimed by anyone could be buried on Hart Island, east of the Bronx, officials told CNN today. "For decades, Hart Island has been used to lay to rest decedents who have not been claimed by family members. We will continue using the Island in that fashion during this crisis and it is likely that people who have passed away from Covid-19 who fit this description will be buried on the Island in the coming days," said NYC Mayor Press Secretary Freddi Goldstein. "These are people who we have made zero contact with the family." If morgue officials make contact with a relative of a deceased person within 14 days, the body will not be moved to Hart Island, said Goldstein.











Could non-NFL forces push the Cincinnati Bengals into keeping Andy Dalton as a mentor piece for Joe Burrow?The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is an unexpected wildcard in this process for the Bengals as they make a rare transition under center.And with the draft already restructured and offseason dates in limbo, the idea the Bengals could keep Dalton to help guide Burrow and the team through this unsteady time is an increasingly popular one.









Starting today the United States embassy in South Africa is expected to fly more than 900 American citizens out of the country. The flights, which will be leaving from Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town international airports, are expected to continue over two days."All passengers will be screened for Covid-19 symptoms by South African health officials before boarding, and all airport, airline, and US mission personnel will follow all recommended protocols for personal protection throughout the operation," said US ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks.







This repatriation mission follows that run by the governments of Brazil and Germany, with the UK also currently returning its citizens home. The South African government has repatriated citizens from Wuhan, China, but has advised most other citizens to stay put.



