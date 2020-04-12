Lockdown imposed in B'baria

Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan announced the decision of putting the district under lockdown on Saturday. -AA



The local administration have locked down Brahmanbaria as two women have died with COVID-19 like symptoms and seven people have been infected with the coronavirus in different upazilas of the district.





Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan came up with the announcement while addressing a meeting of the district coronavirus control and prevention committee at Circuit House in Brahmanbaria on Saturday. The lock down will come into effect from 6pm on Saturday.







DC Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan said, "Brahmanbaria district has been announced lockdown with a view to containing the spread of deady coronavirus. None from other districts of the country can enter into Brahmanbaria through national and local highways and waterways till further directive is given.







On the other hand, none of Brahmanabria can go to other districts." Check-posts have been set up in different points of the highways, the DC said, adding that such check-posts have also been set up in waterways.





Emergency services, healthcare, agri-goods, livestock, food collection, newsmen will remain out of the purview of the lockdown, he added.





Police Super Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Ekram Ullah, Municipal Mayor Nayar Kabir, Brahmanbaria Awami League General Secretary Al Mamoon Sarker, Shadhinota Chikitshok Parishad (SACHIP) president of Brahmanbaria district unit Dr Md Abu Sayeed were also present at the meeting among others.





---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

