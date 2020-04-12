Coronavirus outbreak: Impacts on SMEs





At present, the world is passing through the most critical period in its history because of the outbreak of a new coronavirus named COVID-19. The outbreak was first reported in Wuhan last December, the sprawling capital of Central China's Hubei province, later spreading to several countries of the globe.







The number of people infected with the virus increasing dramatically day by day and for its mortality rate, now the virus is the focus of worldwide discussion.







Till 08 April 2020, the virus is affecting 209 countries and territories around the world including Bangladesh and 2 international conveyances: the Diamond Princess Cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan, and Holland America's MS Zaandam cruise ship.







The number of people affected by the virus has increased to almost 1.5 million and more than eighty thousand people have died around the world.







Now the virus has become a big threat not only for human life but also for the world economy. The outbreak will put many small businesses on life support all over the world. We have already mentioned that Bangladesh also becomes an eyewitness of the virus. Subsequently, the country's economy is under threat as well as its small business.







Though agriculture is the lifeblood of the economy in Bangladesh for the overall economic development of the country, the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) is also significant besides agriculture. At present, the country has almost one lakh and twenty-five thousand small and eight lakh cottage industries. After all, small businesses hold twenty-three percent of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP).







Employment has increased by just over one million in the last ten years. Though the rates are not satisfactory at the rate at which the economy of the country is growing but the SME sector playing a crucial role to increase employment. The government has recognized SMEs as a tool to improve the lives of people of the country, to achieve economic growth and reduce poverty.





However, the outbreak of the virus small businesses has been scaling down and temporarily closing as consumers stay home to stem the spread of the highly infectious virus.







As a result, many small businesses of Bangladesh will put on life support especially- restaurants-fast food shop, stationery shops for students, small scale super shop, barber or salon shop, furniture shop, bicycle shop, dairy farming, fish farming, poultry farming business and many small shops on Bangladeshi streets.







Because incoming cash of many small businesses is reducing and will soon need to cut staff or shut down. Karen G. Mills, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School says, "Money in the door allows you to put money out the door."





What Bangladesh should do now?







According to JPMorgan Chase Institute, the average small business has 27 days of cash in reserve, but Main Street businesses often have less than 20 days' worth. Though, many public health experts think that the coronavirus outbreak will stop it marching in at least eight weeks if social distancing and other mitigation efforts ensure. What should Bangladesh do now?





The can follow few effective ways to sustain the growing small and medium enterprises of Bangladesh during this crisis. First of all, small business owners should be helped to increase cash flow. This is because if cash flows, their flow of life will remain normal. Though, the daily cash flow of these small businesses is their lifeblood.





Secondly, can have effective and corruption-free 'loan packages' from which the entrepreneurs can borrow at a small interest. Though, On April 05, 2020, Prime Minister of Bangladesh announced Tk 72,750cr stimulus packages to enhance its effort to overcome the economic losses due to the coronavirus situation. The overall size of the stimulus packages now stood at Tk 72,750 crore, 2.52 percent of the country's GDP.







Where Tk 30,000 crore announced for big industries and the service sector at a 9 percent interest rate with the government providing 4.5 percent in subsidy. And, under the second package Tk 20,000 crore, small and medium enterprises, including cottage industries, would also get a working capital loan at 9 percent interest rate with the government giving 5 percent subsidy. But, it is the matter to see how these packages distribute.







At the same time, the country can make repayment of loans more tolerable and easier. For example, owners should request landlords to increase their rent payment time. And provide instruction to NGOs or banks to temporarily suspend interest payments against their outstanding debt, etc.





Finally, they'll need interest-free loans and other cash buffers to pay their workers and keep their storefronts open. If small businesses can stay solvent, then we have a greater chance of recovery after the virus threat subsides. If we lose these small businesses, we will look very different and it will take a long time to bring back the businesses we lost.







Therefore, the government of the country should need to understand the situations and have to take action to protect small business enterprises, on which the larger interest of the country stands. Will Bangladesh be able to deal with this difficult time?





The writer is Master's Student at the Department of Public Administration, Comilla University

