Wrath of corona-monster: A revenge of nature!





It is needless to emphasize that, ever since Nature was put in place after the planet Earth came into being 4.5 billion years ago, it is governed by its own rules.







Even after a big-bang which was triggered by Higgs-boson god particle 13.7 billion years ago; the Universe went through different phases of changes when millions of other galaxies including our home galaxy milky way housing billions of stars with their solar system; laws of physics governing the Universe remains identical across all directions of the expanding universe.







So far human knowledge goes, planet Earth --- a pale blue dot remaining afloat in the immensity of cosmic ocean is the only spot where life flourished in different phases of enduring evolutionary process after it was cooled and condensed from a cataclysmic fire ball to sprawling vegetation.





Long after plant kingdom came into existence; Animal kingdom came later with thousands of different species needing oxygen, produced by plant kingdom, to inhale. Life in the form of all living being including humans needed to be protected by an ozone layer from the deadly ultra- violet ray of the blazing sun.







The Earth's upper atmosphere, as called ozonosphere, contains a layer of ozone that filters out harmful ultra- violet ray from the Sun before they can reach the Earth's surface. Excessive use of such chemicals as aerosol and carbon dioxide creating greenhouse effect in the atmosphere threatens to destroy this precious layer.







In the name of industrial revolution, humans across the globe particularly in the developed world causing emission of excessive volume of chloro-fluro-carbon (CFC) in the Earth's atmosphere thus creating holes in the ozone layer exposing the Earth's atmosphere to deadly ultra-violet-ray of the Sun.





'Climate Change' is the ongoing movement enunciated by climate activists' around the world sounding vociferous cries to stop excessive emission of carbon in the air which only fall in deaf ears of the political bigots of the developed world thus consequently giving rise to rise to smogs in the air quality of Earth by greenhouse effect.







In their frenzied rat-race of rapid industrial development and internecine trade and economic war, countries like USA, China, India, Japan, South Korea and other European countries emitting as much carbon dioxide in air towards fearfully transforming planet Earth uninhabitable for humans and other species.







Smog enveloping the skies of Beijing and Delhi in the recent past stand as glaring testimony of how badly the air quality of those megacities became vulnerable to human life.





Pulling out USA unilaterally, by a megalomaniac political bigot, from the Kyoto Protocol suggesting reduction of carbon emission in air to certain tolerable range is a fatal blow to men's efforts to maintain equilibrium in climate change in deed.







It is said that Nature does not need humans; rather humans need Nature for their own existence. When intensity of abuses of Nature goes beyond tolerable range then Nature begins to fight back for maintaining its ecological balance and, on occasions, appears with the horrendous face of revenge on humans and other living beings. As stated, Nature is governed by its certain set rules.





Any abuses or violations of Nature's set rules including certain code of conducts that human ought to follow in their life style for their own survival, including food habits etc, essentially calls for ceaseless agony and disaster for humans.





Ongoing deadly outbreak of Coronavirus suggested that the virus spread from a market place at Wuhan in Hubei province of China where snakes, reptiles, pangolins, bats and other inedible wild animals are being sold for human consumption. Some other different unauthenticated opinions suggest that the outbreak of deadly Coronavirus at Wuhan is the outcome of leakage from the secret research lab at Wuhan producing chemicals for biological weapons.





However, whatever may be the cause, demanding through investigation, it clearly suggests that the outbreak of such virus is the outcome of blatant violation and abuse of Nature which Nature cannot swallow silently and eventually comes up with the deadly face of revenge and retribution.







Now let us discuss in brief, at this point, what is virus and what is Coronavirus? As described, viruses are the smallest known living things. If one or two million viruses were placed side by side, then total length would be about one centimeter (0.4 inch).





Viruses have a simple structure and cannot multiply themselves. In order to reproduce, therefore, they must exist within another living cell and use the host's food and energy. When they do this, they damage the host's cell and cause disease.







There are many types of viruses of which Coronavirus is the new edition in the family of viruses. It is so named, as when magnified, it looks like a crown. It mutates fast and spreads rapidly from animals to humans and humans to humans contact. So far no drug or vaccine is known to contain this virus. Self-isolation and social distancing is the only proven effective means so far to stop spreading the virus in the geometrical rate.







The entire world is now virtually locked down with reducing emission of CFC in air as a result of which air quality is reportedly gradually improving and holes in ozonosphere is filling with ozone layer toward protecting the surface of the earth from harmful ultra-violet ray the way a mother protects her newborn child under her apron.





In the meantime, this virus has spread like wild fire from its epicenter Wuhan and engulfed more than 200 countries and areas of the world claiming the death toll of 70 thousand plus lives as of date across the world.







Although its epicenter was primarily Wuhan, China, but eventually it has spread like wild fire in the countries and areas of Europe particularly Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, U.K and America turning those cities fast into the valley of death. In Bangladesh, this deadly monster is slowly advancing its steps.







The government is taking adequate safety measures including declaring holidays for couple of weeks, asking people to remain in isolation at home. Since people of our country are not adequately disciplined and law abiding as desired, government's good endeavor of declaring holidays asking people to remain in self-isolation, through motivation, is not proving effective.







People are seen purposelessly hanging around in the streets and in some cases actually holidaying in true sense of the term without remaining in isolation at home.







What is needed, in this situation, is to enforce isolation through strict legal measures. Should there be necessity, a curfew for some days be clamed throughout the country for stopping virus from spreading through person to person contact. Any compromise in ensuring strict isolation may bring a disastrous situation for the entire country as is feared.







The world is now passing through biggest ever crisis out of this global pandemic after the Second World War. The difference is that this enemy in invisible and no drug or vaccine is available so far to arrest the enemy.







Scientists and researchers are, however, working day and night to invent drugs and vaccines to defeat this deadly invisible monster. Humans efforts to defeat this advancing enemy will ultimately triumph, no doubt, but nevertheless thousands of lives will perish before a vaccine is invented in next one year's time.







We can pertinently look at this pandemic as revenge of Nature. As stated, Nature fights back and appears with the heavy hands of revenge and retribution at time the intensity of its abuse by humans exceeds the limit.







Mindless acts of deforestation causing adverse effects on Oxygen production, excessive use of refrigerator and air-conditioner emitting CFC in air, drastic change in humans life style including change in food habits where humans of certain races and clans eat inedible snakes, reptiles, bats pangolin and other wild animals as delicacy of food, as reported, is in practice in some areas at Wuhan ---- primarily the epicenter of coronavirus reflects how blatantly humans violate Nature's set laws and code of conducts and eventually fall prey to Nature's fearful revenge and retribution at the end of the day.







Substantiated by parable, as revealed in holy religious texts as well, history stands witness to many episodes of Nature's abrasive revenges like, on some occasions, wiping out entire segment of population, indulging in practice of homosexuality and other vices of its likes in different phases of civilization against humans' mindless violation of Nature's set rules and code of conducts that govern Nature and its fauna & flora in the plant and animal kingdom.







In this connection we may draw an analogy with the Malthusian Theory of Population wherein Thomas Robert Malthus (1766-1834) --- famous for his ideas about the growth of population in his most famous book An Essay of Population (1798) set out his idea that the population of the world was increasing much more quickly than the food supplies of the world.







To prove that this was true he gathered facts and figures about many countries and about many different periods of history.







These led him to conclusion that a time would come when there would be so many people in the world that they would not have enough food to eat and the Nature would come with its heavy hand of revenge by perishing huge numbers of population out of hunger, famine, mal-nutrition, pollution, disease etc.caused by natural disasters like flood, draught, cyclone etc.







This idea of Malthus influenced Charles Darwin and A.R. Wallace when they were working-out their theory of evolution.







Coming back to our discussion on the wrath of Coronavirus---- the living monster across the world claiming huge numbers of human lives, we may conclude with facts to some extent that humans are exceedingly abusing Nature around us in multifarious facets and dimensions compelling Nature to inflict revenge and counter-revenge on humans by many deadly weapons like Coronavirus that Nature has in its in-built secret arsenal to compel humans to behave themselves by refraining from abusing and molesting the gifts of Nature left, right and center indiscriminately.







As Nature does not need humans, as golden rule suggests, rather humans need nature in their every bit and pulsation for their own survival, sooner it is better to love nature and make good use of its gifts without mindless and relentless abuse in order to get rid, quickly, of calamity and ordeal that the world is passing through with the fury and vexation of Corona-monster across the world. God bless us.







The writer is a former Civil Servant

Leave Your Comments