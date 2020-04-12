Rouhani urges Iranians to respect health protocols

A handout picture provided by the Iranian Presidency on Wednesday, shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani chairing a cabinet session in the capital Tehran. -AFP



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranians to respect health protocols as "low-risk" economic activities resumed in most of the country on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported.





So-called low-risk businesses will resume across the country from Saturday with the exception of the capital Tehran, where they will restart from April 18. Iran is the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.





"Easing restrictions does not mean ignoring health protocols ... social distancing and other health protocols should be respected seriously by people," Rouhani was quoted as saying. Iran has been the country in the Middle East worst hit by Covid-19 virus, which has infected more than 1.4 million worldwide and claimed 82,000 lives.





On Wednesday, Iran's health ministry reported the number of people who had tested positive in the country had increased by 1,997 to 64,586, and the death toll had risen by 121 and now stood at 3,993.





The ministry initially announced 67,286 cases and 4,003 deaths, but later revised down the figures. Last month, the Central Bank of Iran requested a $5bn loan from the IMF's Rapid Financing Initiative, an emergency program set up to help countries faced with sudden shocks such as natural disasters.





However, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the US - the IMF's largest shareholder - planned to block the request.





It cited senior Trump administration officials as saying that Iran's government had billions of dollars in bank accounts still at its disposal, and that the loan might be used to help its economy rather than on combating Covid-19 or fund terrorist operations.





At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Rouhani said ran expected international organisations to "act on their legally binding duties" at a time of crisis. "We are a member of the International Monetary Fund," he said. "We made a request for loan from them and if they exercise discrimination between Iran and other countries, it is clear that neither we, nor global public opinion will tolerate that," he added.





On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on the US to stop preventing Iran selling its oil.





The Trump administration has denied that the sanctions are preventing aid from getting to Iran, saying the US maintains authorizations that allow for the sale of food, agricultural commodities, medicine and medical devices. It has also noted that Iran refused a US offer of humanitarian assistance and medical supplies.





---Reuters, Dubai

Leave Your Comments