Pitt's awkward experience with make-up artist





On TV show 'Celebrity IOU', the actor spoke about his bond with his cosmetic experts and also shared an awkward anecdote he had experienced with Jean. "She's family; we're like brother and sister. She's been that person I value so much in my life," Brad Pitt said.The Oscar-winning actor has worked with Jean on over 40 movies, but he admitted: 'Legends of the Fall' in 1994 provided their most awkward moment when the make-up artist had to use cosmetics to even out a tan line on Brad's butt, reports femalefirst.co.uk.He added: "When it comes up, we can't really look each other in the eye."Jean Black has taken care of Brad Pitt's make-up in numerous films including 'InglouriousBasterds', 'Ocean's Thirteen', 'The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button', 'Babel', 'Burn After Reading', and 'The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford'.





