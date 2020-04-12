Jacqueline stuck in Salman`s garden





Lockdown continues in India to prevent coronavirus infection. In this situation, Salman Khan is unable to return to Bandra Galaxy apartment from Panvel garden house. As a result, the Bollywood Bhaijan is stuck in Panvel's garden home. Sister Arpita Khan Sharma, sister-in-law Ayush Sharma and Sohail Khan's son Nivan are accompanied. Salman is also accompanied by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez there.







The actress also appeared at the Panvel gardens with Salman after shooting an item song in Radhe. But due to the lockdown, Jacqueline couldn't get out of the Bollywood superstar's garden house. She did not comment on the matter though.







Meanwhile, Salman Khan has taken over the responsibly of the Mumbai film industry's 25,000 workers, despite being stuck in Panvel's garden house. Not only that, the star actor has started paying Rs 3,000 in cash to each of their account so that workers do not get in trouble in the lockdown.







According to Salman Khan, the allotted cash will extended to the people's account within the due time the next month.





Leave Your Comments