Looking for Samantha





Samantha is usually very active on social media, and uploads photographs regularly. But ever since the industry shut down over the coronavirus pandemic, she has been strangely silent. Except for one or two posts, she hasn't uploaded anything in the last couple of weeks.





The actress, who is a fitness freak, had uploaded many videos on the topic earlier, but she has stopped doing so. Most of the other actresses are constantly giving updates or providing beauty or cooking tips, but Samantha hasn't even posted a single picture of herself.







"She feels that this is the time she can spend with her husband and family, so she has made it a completely private time, and is avoiding posts," says a source close to the actress.

