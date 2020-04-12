Urvashi taking lessons from Natalie



Over the past week, COVID-19 has caused everyone to build new routines while staying put at home, and Bollywood celebrities have been making most this time, spending it with their families and sharing the updates on Instagram. Bollywood has also taken a hit due to this global pandemic, with overshoots being halted and release dates of films being pushed.







In such times where the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by staying at home, Indian celebrities are trying to find ways to keep themselves entertained. And recently Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was seen spending her time by polishing her Acting skills.





In all this chaos, Urvashi Rautela has taken some time for herself and is seen attending online master classes for acting by Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman, who has recently launched her first-ever online class, isn't that too cool! Natalie is a one time Oscar winner for her performance in Black Swan (2010).







She has appeared in more than 40 films, starting at the age of 10 in 1994 in Luc Besson's 'The Professional.'







She gained worldwide prominence when she portrayed Queen Amidala in the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy of movies.





She will feature next in Marvel studios' Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale.





While, Online master classes have become quite popular over the time with many artists of international fame taking to the digital platform to share their art and techniques with common people. Several episodes feature the likes of guitarist Carlos Santana, writer Neil Gailman, filmmakers Meera Nair and Martin Scorsese, famed chef Gordon Ramsay, writer Margaret Atwood and many others.



