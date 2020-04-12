Babita's anxiety for family



Babita, a legendary actress of Bengali cinema, is very worried because her two brothers and sister Shuchanda are in United States and her only son currently in Canada. So, in the time of coronavirus outbreak worldwide, the actress is in very tension for her family.







"My only prayer right now - 'Allah should keep us free from coronavirus' and I hope that this virus does not affect so much in our country. Ordinary people can survive with proper help. O Allah, please keep everyone safe, healthy," Babita said.





Babita made her debut as a child actor in ZahirRaihan's 'Sangsar' film in 1968 where she portrayed the daughter of Razzak and Shuchanda. She ruled the big screen on 70-80 decades. Babita made a stir by acting in the film 'AshoniSangket' by Satyajit Ray. From then, she didn't need to look behind.







Babita received National Film Award three times in a row. In 2016, she was honored with the lifetime award at the National Film Awards.



