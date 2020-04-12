'Eso Sobai' song for awareness





People from different professions have come forward from their positions to prevent coronavirus. In order to make people aware, musicians have released several music-videos.







This time, another conscious song is coming. There are 70 people from music, drama, film, social service and from the corporate world, have given voice to this song. The song is titled 'Esoobai'.







The musicians and artist for this music video are Rezwana Chowdhury Banya, Fahmida Nabi, Bappa Majumdar, Kona, Elita, Mila, Oishi, Nourin, Jeffer, Porshi, actress Shomi Kaiser, Noble, ArifinShuvo, Mim, Nadia, Sabilaamd many more. AsifIqbal wrote the song.







Aditya Rahman directed the melody, music and video. The overall management is by singer Mahdi Faisal. It is reported that the song will be released on social media on Saturday. On this day, everyone associated with the song will upload this song from their respective social media platforms and accounts.

Leave Your Comments