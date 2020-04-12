James' FB concert'



James means the craziness of youth. His music captures the hearts of millions all over the world. His concerts keep the notion of life and excitement alive amongst the people. Throughout the year, he is seen performing in held abroad and in the country. But in the wake of the coronavirus all come to a stop and no one known when they might be able to see the next concert.





In the meantime James gave good news that Nagar Baul is going to perform in a concert on Facebook. Even though coronavirus has shut down the showbiz world entirely many stars have come to live and shared various things over videos. And James too performed in a concert on Facebook on Friday.







Blues Communication organized this concert with James. They are displaying their concerts on their Facebook page where various famous artistes, musicians and bands from all over the country are going to perform.





Concert organizers of James and his band Nagar Baul say that this concert has been arranged for all those music lovers who are now spending their time in lockdown. They believe that the concert will give the audience some joy and excitement.

