'3 new isolation centers in Dhaka soon'

Zahid Maleque



Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said three new corona isolation centres with 4,500 beds are being prepared in the capital.





He disclosed this during an online briefing on coronavirus situation at the auditorium of Information Management System (IMS) in Mohakhali, reports UNB.





The Minister said the government has taken initiative to prepare corona isolation centres at Bashundhara Convention Centre with 2,000 beds, Dhaka North City Corporation Convention Centre with 1,300 beds and four buildings in Uttara's Diabari area with 1,200 beds.





"About 4,500 isolation beds will be prepared soon," he added.





Besides, Government Mugda Hospital, Nitor Hospital and some other hospitals will be prepared for treating coronavirus patients, the Minister added.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed 482 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths from the virus as of Saturday.





Meanwhile, the global death tolls from the highly infectious disease reached to 100,000 on Saturday.





