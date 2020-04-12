Switzerland supports BD's COVID-19 response





As nations around the globe suffer from challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Switzerland stands by Bangladesh in facing this crisis and implementing an effective response.





Switzerland has already earmarked 2.8 million CHF or approximately BDT 25 crore for immediate response activities in Bangladesh, which will be implemented through local and international partner organizations, said the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh on Saturday.







In collaboration with the government of Bangladesh, civil society, development partners and donor organizations, Switzerland continues to evaluate additional response activities to prevent and mitigate COVID-19 risks in Bangladesh even better and faster.





Switzerland has further committed 14.4 million CHF or BDT 126 crore to the UN's global COVID-19 appeal as well as the International Red Cross and Red Crescent movement (IFCR and ICRC).





