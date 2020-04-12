Muslim countries' envoys donate food for poor



Envoys of Muslim countries stationed in Dhaka donated six tones of food by their personal capacities for the Bangladeshi destitute to lessen their sufferings amid the lockdown in the wake of deadly coronavirus pandemic.





The food donation was handed over to Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Abu Saleh Mohammad Ferdous in presence of Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen at state guesthouse Padma on Saturday. The foreign minister expressed his gratitude and thanks to the ambassadors of the Muslim countries for their private help.







Ambassador of Palestine Yousef S Y Ramadan, Saudi Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, Ambassador of Egypt Walid Ahmed Shamseldin and Indonesian Ambassador Rina Prihtyas-miarsi Soemarno were present on behalf of the Muslim countries. Ambassador of Palestine Yousef S Y Ramadan said such support for the Bangladeshi people will continue.





The basic food items will be distributed among the poor people. Dhaka district administration will distribute the food among the destitute.





Leave Your Comments