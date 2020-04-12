Court holidays extended till April 23



The Supreme Court on Saturday extended the ongoing general holidays at all the courts across the country till April 23 to prevent the transmission of deadly coronavirus.





Supreme Court spokesperson and High Court Division special officer Md Saifur Rahman told BSS that the apex court has issued a circular in this regard.





According to the circular, signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar, the weekly holidays of April 24-25 will also be included in the ongoing general holidays.







The apex court on March 24 had declared general holidays for all the courts across the country from March 29 to April 2. After that the Supreme Court has extended the holidays now for the fourth time.





Meanwhile, the apex court has decided not to keep the operation of courts going in any way to prevent transmission of deadly coronavirus.







A separate circular signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar said the decision was taken after a meeting between the chief justice and the judges of the Appellate Division.





Leave Your Comments