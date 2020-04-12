917 new coronavirus deaths in UK

Over 900 deaths were recorded in the UK on Saturday. -Getty



The UK has recorded 917 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total number of people who have died in hospital with the virus to 9,875.





For the second day in a row, the UK's daily death toll exceeded 900. On Friday there were a record 980 deaths.





People are being urged to enjoy a "stay-at-home Easter" amid lockdown, despite warm weather in much of the UK.





Meanwhile the home secretary said she was "sorry if people feel there have been failings" in NHS protective kit.





"We are in an unprecedented global pandemic. There are going to be problems," Priti Patel added.





Her comments, at the daily coronavirus briefing in Downing Street, came after some NHS workers said they still did not have the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to treat coronavirus patients.







The UK-wide figures, which are accurate as of 17:00 BST on Friday, do not include those who died in care homes or the community.





In Scotland 47 more deaths were reported on Saturday, while 36 were reported in Wales and 15 in Northern Ireland.





The government is urging people to stay at home over Easter to curb the spread of the virus, despite warm and sunny weather across parts of the UK.





At the Downing Street briefing, NHS England medical director Stephen Powis said:







"It is a bank holiday weekend, it is a time of year when typically we would be celebrating or getting together with relatives and close friends.





"But I'm afraid this year it has to be, for all of us, a stay-at-home Easter."





Police have issued more than 1,000 fines to people not following social distancing measures, according to early figures released at the government briefing.





Martin Hewitt, chair of the National Police Chiefs Council, said most spoken to by officers had understood the rules but a "small minority" had refused to comply.





Also at the briefing, Home Secretary Priti Patel said people suffering from domestic abuse during the lockdown would still be able to get support from the police.





For those people, Ms Patel said, "Home is not the safe haven that it should be."





She said she had worked with law enforcement, charities, schools, businesses and councils to address the issue.





"Anyone in immediate danger should call 999 and press 55 on a mobile if you are unable to talk," she said.





"Our outstanding police will still be there for you."





---BBC

Leave Your Comments