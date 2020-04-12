'No irregularity will be tolerated in relief distribution'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has warned that no irregularity would be tolerated in relief distribution during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.





He came up with the warning while addressing a press conference at his government residence in the city on Saturday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "I want to say clearly that no irregularity would be tolerated in relief distribution.







Those who will play foul with the relief goods being distributed among the poor and destitute people will be handled with an iron hand," he told a press conference on contemporary issues at his government residence here.





Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, urged all to work together rising above their different political thoughts to address the ongoing coronavirus crisis.





There is no alternative to following the 31-point instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the guidelines of World Health Organization (WHO) to win the fight against the lethal virus, he said. He urged the affluent people to stand by the poor and workless people during ongoing crisis.





The AL general secretary also called upon the AL leaders and workers to intensify their efforts to this end.





Leave Your Comments