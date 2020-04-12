Total deaths 30, newly infected 58



Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Bangladesh, raising the death toll to 30 and 58 fresh positive cases have been confirmed.





Health Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the information while addressing a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Servi-ces (DGHS) in the city by joining it online on Saturday.





The minister said, "Three more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, while the number of coronavirus cases has stood at 482 as 58 more people have been infected by the lethal virus during the time."







DGHS Director General Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad, IEDCR Director Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora and General Secretary of Doctors for COVID-19, a new platform of the physicians, Dr Saifullah also addressed the briefing.





Flora said with the detection of fresh 58 cases in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases has surged to 482 in the country. "Of the total patients, 236 were found in Dhaka and 83 in Narayanganj," she said.





The IEDCR director said of the 58 fresh cases, 48 are male and 10 female, adding 17 cases were between 31 to 40 age group and 15 between 41 to 50, and among the three deads, one in Dhaka and two are outside Dhaka.





Flora said among the total 482 COVID-19 cases, 70 percent patients are male and 30 percent are female.





She said the age of 22 percent COVID-19 positive patients is between 31 to 40, while 19 percent 21 to 30 and 19 percent is between 41 to 50.





The IEDCR director said they detected 58 fresh cases after testing 954 samples through 16 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.





