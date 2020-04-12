It is time for us to come together



One cannot but agree with the Prime Minister on the responsibilities doctors have toward society, especially in these difficult and almost apocalyptic times.







To imagine that doctors will decline to treat people or will stay away from their places of work out of fear of being infected with the coronavirus is terrible.







At a time when medical practitioners and everyone else in the health sector around the world --- workers, volunteers, carers --- have been coming out in droves to assist those afflicted by the disease, it makes sense to argue that when a section of doctors brazenly decline to uphold the Hippocratic Oath which underpins the medical profession, they are not doing their job.





Of course, doctors also need protection in the unprecedented darkness we happen to be going through all across the world. Never before in recorded history has an entire global population been beaten black and blue by an affliction whose cause is yet unknown and whose cure remains a distant dream.





That makes it all the more important for doctors everywhere but especially in Bangladesh to come forth spontaneously with all their expertise and in all their professionalism and courage to assist those infected with Covid-19 in every way they can.







Doctors of Bangladeshi origin, apart from others, have passed into their graves even as they have been treating coronavirus-infected people and getting infected in turn beyond Bangladesh's frontiers. It has happened in Britain and in the United States. They did not stay away despite the looming dangers they saw before them.







Indeed, it becomes our social and moral responsibility today to do, as citizens of this country, what needs to be done to stem the proliferation of the disease. We do not have the luxury of treating social distancing as a joke, not after a regrettable number of our people have succumbed to the affliction.







Everything is in the hands of God, but before we place everything in the hands of God it is important that we do our part of the job, which is to act responsibly as citizens in combating the disease that today threatens to devour the planet.







The government has done the very necessary thing of putting curbs on gatherings of people in places of worship and everywhere else. With reports of how a failure to maintain social distancing has led to the deaths of people in Bangladesh, we need to step back, go firmly behind closed doors and stay at home. Covid-19 is a challenge we must meet with our common sense.





Places like Narayanganj have been described as epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. In the capital, a good number of areas have come under a lockdown.







The authorities have imposed a ban on movement between the evening and the following morning.







Academic institutions have opted, as they must, for virtual classes. With the extension of holidays till 25 April, as decreed by the government, the gravity of the situation can easily be comprehended. It is our good fortune, if we can use that expression, that Bangladesh is yet the country with the lowest number of casualties arising out of the Covid-19 situation.







It remains our hope and our prayer that circumstances stay that way, that we experience a condition where the lockdown, the social distancing in place and our own sense of responsibility will help push back the dangers we are confronted with.





It is also our hope that the poor will come by the food and other items they need to survive. Strict monitoring must be in place to ensure that the system of relief distribution does not creak or collapse, that all reports of misappropriations of relief are tackled with a heavy hand.





It is a time for all of us in this country to come together, as we come together with the rest of the world, in doing all we can to beat back the invisible enemy which today ravages the only home we have, this ancient and precious and overburdened and yet warmth-generating planet we call Earth.





