Bangabandhu's self-confessed killer Majed walks the gallows



The nation has been relieved somewhat after 45 long years with the execution of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-proclaimed killer Captain (dismissed) Abdul Majed. He was hanged at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj at 12:01 am on Sunday.





Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General A K M Mustafa Kamal Pasha briefed journalists at the jail gate and confirmed the news. He said, '' The execution has been carried out at 12:01 am, through which the nation got freed form stigma.''







Mustafa Kamal Pasha said, the execution was witnessed by the concerned officials as per jail code. It was the first execution at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, added IG Prisons. The body of executed Majed was handed over to his family members.





Soon after the execution of Majed, Law Minister Anisul Haq said that it was a relief for Bangladesh.







Captain Majed is one of the 12 ex-military men who were sentenced to death for the assassinations of the Father of the Nation and most of his family members on August 15, 1975. Sorkar Mohammad Kawsar, Police Super of Bhola, told this correspondent at around 11 pm on Saturday night that he had not received any directives about the burial of Majed.





''However, I have come to know that Majed's family has taken preparations to bury him at Borhanuddin,'' he added.





Abdul Majed's ancestral home is located at Uttor Baatamara village under Boro Monika Union of Borhanuddin Upazila in Bhola.







Meanwhile, the Awami League and Chhatra League have announced that they would not allow the assassin's burial in Borhanuddin.





Borhanuddin Awami League, led by Ali Azam Mukul, MP of Bhola-2, brought out a procession against any possible move to bury Abdul Majed in Borhanuddin on Saturday afternoon. They said the killer of Bangabandhu would not be allowed to rest in their locality.





Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon, MP of Bhola-3, held a press conference at Lalmohan yesterday and said that any move to bury the killer of the Father of the Nation on the soil of Bhola would be resisted.





In another development, as many as 300 people of Borhanuddin Awami League and Chhatra League took position at Uttor Baatamara village to resist any move to bury Bangabandhu's self-proclaimed killer Captain Abdul Majed there. Capt Majed had sought presidential mercy on Wednesday but President Abdul Hamid rejected it, paving the way for the execution.







On the same day Dhaka's District and Sessions Court issued a death warrant for this ex-military man. Captain Majed is one of the 12 ex-military men who were sentenced to death for killings of the Father of the Nation and most of his family members on August 15 in 1975.





Five of the assassins were hanged at Dhaka Central Jail on January 28, 2010. They were sacked Lt Colonel Syed Farooq Rahman, Lt. Colonel Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Lt Colonel AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Lt Colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed and sacked Major Bazlul Huda.







Another convict, sacked colonel Abdul Aziz Pasha, died a natural death in Zimbabwe while on the run. Farooq Rahman, Shahriar Rashid Khan, Mohiuddin Ahmed of artillery faced trial in the judge court while Huda was extradited from Thailand and another Mohiuddin, known as lancer Mohiuddin, was sent back from the United States.





Majed was one of the remaining fugitives believed to be hiding abroad with no confirmed whereabouts.





A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of police arrested him from the capital's Mirpur on Tuesday.







Meanwhile, five killers of Bangabandhu are still at large. The absconding killers are Colonel Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Colonel Shariful Haque Dalim, Lt Colonel Noor Chowdhury, Lt Colonel Rashed Chowdhury and Resaldar Moslehuddin Khan.





Rashed Chowdhury has been living in the USA with political asylum, while Noor Chowdhury is in Canada.





Sources say that the government also has some information about two others- Moslem Uddin and Dalim, who have been hiding in Germany and Spain respectively.





But the government is completely in the dark about the whereabouts of Khandaker Abdur Rashid.





A F M Mohitul Islam, personal assistant to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a survivor of the attack on his house, attempted to file a case against the military officers, but the police slapped him in the face and refused to file the report. The assassination conspirators could not be tried in a court of law because of the Indemnity Act passed by the government under President Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad.





When the Awami League-led by Sheikh Hasina came to power in 1996, the act was repealed. The Bangabandhu murder trial began with the case filed by A F M Mohitul Islam with Dhanmondi police station in 1996.





The trial of Bangabandhu assassination case started in Dhaka in 1997.







Dhaka District and Sessions judge Kazi Golam Rasul in 1998 handed down capital punishment to 15 accused. All were former army officers.





The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on November 19, 2009 upheld the death penalty of 12 convicted ex-army officers for the assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





