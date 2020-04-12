PM to hold videoconference with two divisions today



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a videoconference today with the public representatives and officials of 16 districts of Khulna and Barishal divisions on the present coronavirus situation in the country.





"The videoconference will start at 10am at the prime minister's official Ganabhaban residence, and the public representatives and officials of the 16 districts of the two divisions will be connected to it," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS on Saturday.





Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other private TV channels and radio stations will broadcast the videoconference live, the press secretary said.





On April 7, the prime minister held a videoconference with the public representatives and officials of 15 districts of Chattogram and Sylhet divisions on the coronavirus situation and gave various directives to tackle it.





The lethal virus till Friday claimed lives of 27 people and infected 424 others in Bangladesh since the country first reported Covid-19 positive cases on March 8.





