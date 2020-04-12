2 suffering from fever, cold die in Chandpur





Two people suffering from cold, fever and respiratory problems died in the Sadar upazila on Saturday.





The deceased were identified as Soleman Gazi, 45, a meat trader from Hapania village and Md Faisal, 41, of Kamranga village in the upazila.





KM Morshed, a resident of the area, said Soleman had been suffering from cold, fever and breathing problems for the last few days.





He was taken to the Sadar Hospital but he died on the way, doctors said.





Locals have put the area under lockdown.





Meanwhile, Faisal, who worked at a pharmaceutical company in Narayanganj, caught cold, cough and fever on March 26 at his work place. After his condition improved, he went to his father-in-law’s house with his wife and children.





But his situation suddenly deteriorated around noon and he died in the afternoon, his family said.





A team, lead by Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Sajeda Begum, collected his samples for coronavirus test.





Civil Surgeon Dr Md Shakhawat Ullah said they have sent the samples to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Sunday.





Faisal also had heart disease, he added.

Leave Your Comments