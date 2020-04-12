Mohammad Sharif retires from First-class cricket





After an eventful career spanning 20 years, veteran right-arm pacer Mohammad Sharif announced his retirement from First-class cricket on Saturday.





He played 19 international matches, 10 Tests and nine ODIs for the Tigers but failed to establish himself as a regular member face of the national side mainly due to injuries. He started his career back in 2001.





In his long career, Sharif took 393 wickets in First-class cricket, a record for any Bangladeshi pacer. He appeared in 132 matches in the longest format of the game, which is also a record for any Bangladesh pace bowler.





Sharif played his last international match back in 2007. Since then, he failed to do anything remarkable to be considered for the national side again. Despite that, the right-arm pacer had been playing at the domestic level regularly.





Along with being one of the best bowlers in Bangladesh’s First-class history, with 15 five-wicket hauls, Sharif was handy as a batsman as well. He scored 3,222 in the format with one century and 10 fifties.

