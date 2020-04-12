Nilphamari student tests positive for coronavirus





A student tested positive for coronavirus at Balapara village of Dimla Upazila on Saturday afternoon.





Locals said the student went to Gazipur and worked as a caretaker of a house. He returned home and fell sick with fever and coughs.





Doctors collected samples of 11 people and sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for test on April 11 and found him coronavirus positive.





Later, the student was taken to the Isolation Unit of Nilphamari General Hospital.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer Joyshree Rani Roy put 14 houses at Balapara village under lockdown to avoid further transmission of coronavirus.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 482 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths.

