Uber Eats to deliver essentials in Dhaka









Uber has said that it is partnering with grocery chains and small independent businesses in Dhaka to deliver essential supplies on the doorsteps of the customers.





“This service will enable citizens to stay at home and thereby support the government’s objectives for limited mobility [in tackling spread of coronavirus],” Uber said in a statement on Sunday.





The ride sharing company the move is to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and showcase solidarity with the government. It said it would comply with all hygiene measures and traffic restrictions to deliver essential supplies to customers the same day.





Bangladesh has shut down educational institutions, transports, offices and all non-essential services to tackle transmission of coronavirus, bringing economic activities to almost a halt. Small businesses and day labourers, in particular, have been hit hard.





“Our partnership with the grocery chains and small independent businesses to deliver essential everyday items via Uber Eats will keep Bangladesh’s supply chains moving, and help authorities enforce a nationwide lockdown for containing COVID-19.”, said Misha Ali, Uber Eats Lead, Bangladesh.





Ali said the efforts will provide courier partners a livelihood and also keep local restaurants and businesses afloat.

Leave Your Comments