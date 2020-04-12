Good progress on chartered flights for UK nationals from Dhaka: Dickson





British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson has said they are making good progress with their plans to charter flights to help British nationals in Bangladesh return home.





In a video message, he said they are about to launch an online registration process so that they know which British visitors are in on charter flights, and getting British visitors in Bangladesh back home.





Dickson, while sharing five key messages, urged willing individuals to keep an eye on their social media and travel advice for the latest information.





He said these flights will not be free; there will be a charge for them. "So please be ready to pay for tickets when you book them."





Aldo read:Australia, UK to charter flights to repatriate their citizens from Bangladesh





The British envoy said these flights will be leaving from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.





"We’re very conscious that there are many visitors to Bangladesh in other parts of the country and we’ll be making sure with the Government of Bangladesh that you have the paperwork you need to come to Dhaka in time for your flights," he said.





The High Commissioner said, "If you go to the Return to the UK section of our Travel Advice, you will find there an online registration form which we’d be very grateful if you could now fill in."





He said once the flights are announced and know what the timing is, there will then be a separate registration process to book tickets on the actual flights. "So please keep an eye out for our announcements on that."





There are currently no commercial flight options available to return to the UK from Bangladesh. This is due to flight restrictions announced by the government of Bangladesh.





Biman Bangladesh Airlines has extended the suspension of its domestic and international flights, including from the UK, until April 30.





China Southern and US-Bangla airlines are still operating flights to China but these are for Chinese nationals only.





The British government said it is urgently working on the possibility for special flights from Bangladesh for short-term British visitors in Bangladesh to return to the UK.









UK Citizens In Bangladesh Repatriation Flight Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport High Commissioner Robert Dickson British High Commission





Leave Your Comments