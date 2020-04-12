Thakurgaon reports 3 coronavirus cases









Three men, who recently returned to Thakurgaon from Narayanganj, have tested positive for coronavirus.





Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mahfuzar Rahman said they sent 14 samples to IEDCR for coronavirus tests on Friday and three of them came out positive.





The new patients are aged between 18 and 22 years. They worked as labourers in Narayanganj, Rahman said. Two of them are from Haripur and another from Pirganj upazila.













Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner KM Kamruzzaman Selim said the patients have been shifted to isolation units. “We’re trying to trace their contacts,” he said.





He said the district is already under lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed 482 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths.





Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said Dhaka’s Mirpur, Basabo and Narayangaj have so far been the most infected regions.

Leave Your Comments