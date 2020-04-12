Dhaka’s air quality improves









Dhaka’s air quality showed signs of improvement on Sunday morning.





The capital ranked 30th worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) with a score of 73. The air quality was classified as ‘moderate’.





Nepal’s Kathmandu and Thailand’s Chiang Mai jointly occupied the first place with a score of 188 while Indonesia’s Jakarta ranked third in the list of cities with the worst air with 169.





When the AQI value is between 51 and 100, active children and adult and people with respiratory diseases are advised to limit prolonged outdoor excretion.





Bangladesh has shut down educational institutions, mass transport, and non-essential services and restricted the movement of people and vehicles to tackle the spread of coronavirus. People have been asked to stay indoors.





This has significantly cut down air pollution in Dhaka which regularly ranks among top 10 cities with worst air quality.





The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.





In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.





Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution. Its air quality usually improves during monsoon.

Leave Your Comments