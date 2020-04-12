98 more people sent to home quarantine in Satkhira





The local administration sent 98 more people to home quarantine in the district in the last 24 hours until Sunday morning.





Confirming the matter, Civil Surgeon’s office sources said 3,479 people are maintaining home quarantine in the district.





Altogether 141 samples were sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) for testing.





Among those, the Civil Surgeon received nine reports and all of them were negative.





Meanwhile, three people have been kept at isolation unit of Satkhira Medical College Hospital, said sources at Civil Surgeon’s office.





On Friday, locals caught about 200 people trying to enter the town from Madhabkati Bazar in Sadar upazila.





They were later handed over to police, and sent to home-quarantine.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed 482 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths from the highly infectious virus as of Saturday.

