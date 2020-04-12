Coronavirus: Munshiganj reports 11th case





An elderly man who died on Thursday in Tongibari upazila was infected with coronavirus, test results revealed Sunday.





The deceased was identified as Abdul Hamid Sheikh, 70, a resident of Monda village in the upazila.





Civil Surgeon Dr Abul Kalam Azad said they sent samples of the deceased to the IEDCR on Thursday and got positive result.





He also ordered home quarantine of everyone who attended the burial of Abdul.





“So far, we’ve received test results of 93 people and found 11 of them positive,” Dr Azad said.





Tongibari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hasina Akter said they put 20 houses in the village under lockdown to avoid further transmission of coronavirus in the community.

Leave Your Comments