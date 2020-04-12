Coronavirus in Bangladesh: Four more deaths reported; 139 new cases





Four more people died from coronavirus and 139 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours on Sunday, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).





“Four more people died from the virus infection, raising the death toll to 34. In the last 24 hours, 139 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the number of such cases in the country to 621”, said IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora through online briefing.





The global death toll from coronavirus has reached 108,826 on Sunday morning.





There have been 1,780,312 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,267,457 are currently being treated and 50,592 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 404,029 people have recovered.

Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

