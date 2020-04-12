Protect your own areas from outsiders: PM





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged all, including the local administration and local people, to protect their respective areas by not allowing outsiders to be there for a few days, aiming to prevent the coronavirus spread.





“Everyone, keep your own areas protected. Don’t allow anyone to suddenly enter your areas from outside,” she said.





The Prime Minister said this while delivering her introductory speech in a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban with government officials from 16 districts under Khulna and Barishal divisions.





She said people got contracted with coronavirus in many places as they moved from one place to another. “So, keep your areas protected -- at least for a few days. No-one should move unnecessarily from one place to another.”





She urged the people of the country to be very careful over the novel coronavirus and follow the government’s directives regularly as this virus is highly contagious.





Sheikh Hasina asked all to stop all sorts of their unnecessary movement.





She called upon people for strengthening the measures to protect themselves from the Covid-19 with their own initiatives.





Hasina put emphasis on keeping personal protection equipment, masks and medical equipment free from the virus.





She directed the Health Ministry and the Local Government to take measures for disposing and dumping the medical waste in a proper way so that the virus cannot spread from these wastes.





The Prime Minister asked everyone to use face masks, use tissue papers and handkie, and cough and sneeze into elbows to prevent the infection of the Covid-19.

