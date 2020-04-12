Assign army in rice distribution: BNP





BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said, the army and the law enforcing agencies should be entrusted with the responsibility of distributing rice among poor people to curb irregularities.





He was speaking at an online press briefing from BNP's central office in capital's Nayapaltan on Sunday.





Rizvi claimed, ''As many as 2,264 sacks of rice meant for relief, have been misappropriated in the past nine days across the country. Ruling party-men and local public representatives are mainly involved in it.''





He said that there was no respite in stealing rice ignoring the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

''The plunderers are desperate to grab relief materials. So, they should be controlled immediately. They are the enemies of humanity,'' he added.





Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has suggested that doctors and nurses should be housed in hotels. They might infect others if they go back to their homes form work places.

Leave Your Comments