Diner Sheshe





"I live with my grandmother, so when I got a fever, I immediately self-isolated to protect her. The next day, I lost my appetite and felt weak. It was unlike me to get tired easily -- I work in construction so I'm used to working long hours. Still, I tried to convince myself that it was just a seasonal flu.





But when the chills continued, I went to the hospital to get tested. The next day, Kasturba sent an ambulance to my house and I was admitted -- I tested positive. I kept telling myself, I'm fit so I'll recover soon. But deep down, only I knew how scared I was.





I was first admitted to the critical ward, but soon moved to the normal one. I felt lonely, I was used to having my friends around and coming home to my grandma. Luckily, I made a friend in my ward who I got along with. We're from completely different backgrounds-he's a student and I'm a construction worker.







But we still look out for each other, and ask each how we're feeling every day. It's the little things like these that makes the dullness disappear, at least briefly. Still, there are moments when it hits me how quickly life has changed. But somehow, every time I start to feel uneasy or lose hope, my grandma calls. I don't know how she knows when to call.







Just 3 days back, all my symptoms had gone. Still, 2 days later, I tested positive. I was frustrated and confused, but then she called again and said to me, 'Beta sab theek ho jaayega'. I instantly felt hopeful, and reminded myself of all the things I'm grateful for. My grandma is home safe. I'm served 3 good meals everyday. The doctors and nurses look after me so well. I have a comfortable bed to sleep on. And I have all the time in the world to Netflix and chill.





Today, my ward mate was discharged and I was so happy to see him happy. I'm full of hope now, and I know I'll make it out of this. I'm just waiting to get home to my grandma, eat her butter chicken, and spend more time with her, without my phone, just like we used to when I was a little boy. Because those are the moments worth living for, and those are the moments that really matter." #IndiaFightsCorona



Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments