Worldwide waffling





President Donald Trump said a tentative agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut global oil production is a "very acceptable agreement.""They're getting close to a deal," Trump said Thursday evening at a White House press briefing. Trump held a conference call with with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman just before the remarks. "It was a very good call."Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed in principle on Thursday to slash oil production.



a move that could help US producers that were devastated by the two countries' month-long price war. But the deal is not final; all member countries have not formally agreed to the cuts and Mexico hasn't signed up yet, according to delegates.









The latest entry in Nintendo's Animal Crossing franchise is a hit in China, where it isn't even officially available. Gray market games are common in the country, but local ecommerce platforms have taken exception to the family-friendly Animal Crossing: New Horizons and started removing listings on Friday. Why? No official reason was given. But Chinese Animal Crossing fans are blaming one person in particular for the takedown: Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong. It turns out that the game's customizable islands have become rife with political decor, both in mainland China and Hong Kong. And on Thursday, Wong tweeted in support of Hong Kong protesters creating protest art inside the game.









Police attempts to stop the public flouting coronavirus lockdown measures over the Easter bank holiday could breach human rights laws, MPs have warned.As forces threaten to fine people for travelling to rural areas or making "non-essential" journeys, a report by the Joint Committee on Human Rights said police may be punishing members of the public "without any legal basis".It said "widespread confusion as to what people are and are not permitted to do" was leading to violations of fundamental freedoms.









The RFUhave been slammed by World Cup-winning boss Clive Woodward over the timing of the announcement of Eddie Jones' new deal.Current England head coach Jones will now be staying on to the end the next Rugby World Cup in 2023, it was announced on April 2.The timing coincided with the reporting of his whopping £750,000 annual salary - of which he has taken a 25% pay cut to aid the financial strain put on the RFU by the coronavirus.It all struck the wrong cord with Woodward as the move was announced at a time when governing bodies and clubs around the world are staring down the barrel of financial ruin. "I don't understand the timing," he wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.



