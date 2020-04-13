Nazir Mia stands beside corona-hit people

Central Krishak League leader Alhaj Nazir Mia distributes daily essentials among corona-affected people in Nasirnagar of Bahmanbaria on Sunday. -AA



Alhaj Nazir Mia, former finance secretary of Krishak League central committee, has stood beside the distressed people who have lost their works due to the countrywide lockdown imposed with a view to containing the spread of deadly coronavirus also known as COVID-19.





He distributed daily essentials among the poor people at his residence in Nasirnagar of Brahmanbaria on Sunday. Distressed people from different villages of Sadar union received the relief goods maintaining social distance. Sheikh Abdul Ahad, former chairman of Nasirnagar Sadar Union Parishad, Alamin Chowdhury were present on the occasion among others.





Alhaj Nazir Mia said, "I have been assisting the distressed from my own funds during the corona pandemic. I will continue to do so until the pandemic ends." He also urged the affluent people of the society to come forward to tackle the situation.











---Akther Hossain Bhuiyan, Nasirnagar, Brahmanbaria

