The need for working together in these hard times





Coronavirus infections have started to increase rapidly. The number of tests has also increased, and it has reached different districts. Still, the process is not so fast but better than nothing. However, people are not complying with government orders.







The government has directed all to avoid all kinds of public gatherings, but it seems people are not abiding by the instruction.







On the other hand, the total health scoter has collapsed. Most of the outdoor services of the private hospitals are being shut down. Most of the hospitals are lacking health professionals. There are media reports claimed when the responsible doctors found a patient with COVID-19 symptoms; they ran away from the patients.







Patients with symptoms of COVID-19 died with no medical treatment. Likewise, a student at Dhaka University died without treatment because he couldn't secure admission to any hospitals in Dhaka City.







No hospital is allowing new patients. Most of the private hospitals are not cooperating with the government directives. The health minister has threatened to revoke and cancel the license of clinics and hospitals later if there is any report of not serving the patients.







On the other hand, Prime Minister has declared remuneration for those who are working in this adverse situation with their life risks. They will be provided with even life insurances. However, those who ran away from their duties at these critical moments, and people who are responsible for ignorance in their duties, and people died without medical treatment should be brought under the trail.







The excellent part is government workers who are working in this hostile situation will be rewarded. However, the threat doesn't work. Previously we have seen government set directives for the patients who don't get treatment in a hospital without any valid reason.





If it happens, then they should let the local law-enforcers know, and they will take necessary steps against the government. After this directive came out, the doctors felt insulted. They become furious because many of the doctors were harassed, humiliated, and assaulted by the law-enforcers.







Then the doctors' professional association came forward with a threat of massive protest. They make a statement in the media that if the government doesn't revoke the directive, then there will be mass-resignation, and they all will resign.







Then the situation becomes even more complicated. Many intern doctors were threatening to stop receiving patients without proper personal protective equipment (PPE). Similarly, all the health professionals were demanding the PPE and also asked the government to revoke the directive.







When the government saw the situation was going out of control, then immediately, they decided to revoke the decision. Even after withdrawing the decision, the health minister was going around and threatening health professionals to cancel their license for practice, along with the clinics and hospitals.







Finally, the head of the government, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, came forward to ease the situation. She declared the government's decision about rewarding the hard-working people who are taking risks in this hostile situation. On the other hand, she made them understand that if you don't do your duty properly, then there will be a penalty for it.







In a situation like this, a lot of things can go wrong. And in this situation government should act in a way that they don't bother any group who are risking their lives to make things better. Especially the doctors who are trying to save people's lives even without proper PPE.







We understand there are always some 'bad apples. 'That doesn't mean that the government should unleash its security forces towards the doctors. If the government would have thought carefully, then the situation wouldn't have risen. And if the situation becomes complicated, then the third party might take advantage out of it. We hope now the relation between the doctors and the government will be better now.











The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh. Email: [email protected]

