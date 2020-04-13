SRK beside Bengal to face COVID-19





Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan has donated Rs 2.5 crore to the relief fund of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to face COVID-19.Shahrukh Khan made a phone call to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, according to news reports released by Indian media. He told the Chief Minister that he would donate Rs.2.5 crore to the Rs. 200 crore's relief fund created in the state to combat Coronavirus.King Khan has also said that he would pay 50,000 PPEs for health workers. Meanwhile, Mamata also thanked Shah Rukh on Tweet for standing beside the state to fight Coronavirus.



