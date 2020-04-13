Jacqueline live with COVID-19 survivor

Jacqueline Fernandez



Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her positive aura and shining her light with rays of hope amidst the darkest times. The actress has a philanthropic side to herself which is much more visible and evident during this time of the pandemic.





The actress has taken various steps to battle problems the pandemic has caused. Jacqueline assisted the daily wage workers during the COVID-19 lockdown by providing funds for getting supplies to 2500 families in Mumbai who are facing repercussions of the lock-down.





Recently, going live on social media, Jacqueline took the initiative to talk to a coronavirus survivor to clear out the confusion about the virus and the do's and don'ts to maintain during the lock-down.





The coronavirus survivor was 21 year old girl from Surat, Gujarat whose name was Rita Bachkaniwala who spoke about her time in the hospital and informed how it is important to declare the symptoms if you face them as you may spread the virus if you are affected by it. She told that quarantine is the only way out and cooperating is the key to it all.







The corona virus survivor told us that the hospitals were very supportive during her time there.Jacqueline and Rita's live feed really helped spread awareness and alertness relating to the virus. It cleared out the fog of rumors surrounding the virus and educated us about the reality of it all. They really cleared out our misconceptions.







Jacqueline said, "I love the fact that officials have actually been there for the people who are suffering and who have contracted it. A lot of people are scared of it like they are scared that it'll be the end of the world if they get it but they don't get it that there are specialists out there to take care."





