Popular band 'Shironamhin' has come up with a new song titled 'Cafeteria Periye' which is scheduled to be released this Nabobarsho. AsrafShishir has directed the music video of the song.







ZiaurRahman Zia and written the song and composed the music; Ashraf Shishir said in a press release that the music video shooting has been completed on the Bangladesh Engineering University (BUET) campus and Deepto TV studio recently.





He said, "We had completed the shooting before the unannounced lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus; I finished the post production while in home quarantine by discussing it online. The song will remind us of the golden times of our lives during these difficult times."





Shishri Ahmed, the guitarist of Arthohin band, plays a guitar solo as a guest musician in the song. Sound mixing has been done by Shafik of Noisemine and mastered by Romano Irefecchi (Poland).





The music video has been modeled by popular actor KaziRaju and a group of BUET students. Earlier, Ashraf Shishir produced songs for Shironamhin band namely,'Bohemian', 'jadukar' and 'Barudsamudro'.



