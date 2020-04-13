Singer Salma stands by poor children



From the very beginning of the coronavirus disaster the singer couple Salma-Sagar's "Safia Foundation" has stood by the helpless people.







They continue to distribute food items among the poor and homeless people in different areas of Dhaka city. This time, the Safia Foundation stands beside the poor children.







The Safia Foundation is launching regular milk distribution among the children of poor families from Saturday. On the first day, 500 gram of milk will be distributed for every child among the 200. The assistance will also be continued, Salma said.







Salma said that those who knock on the Safia Foundation Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/safiafoundation.ed/) will be given milk at home. Milk is also being supplied by listing some families by private enterprises.







Meanwhile, 'Safia Foundation for Educational Development' has distributed food items among the disadvantaged people of Dhaka and surrounding areas.

