Sultana Afroz new CEO of PPP Authority





Sultana Afroz, the United Nations wing chief at the Economic Relations Divisions (ERD), has been made CEO of Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority of the Prime Minister's Office with a promotion to the rank of Secretary. The Public Administration Ministry issued a gazette notification to this end on Sunday.







She started her career in 1989 as a BCS admin cadre officer. She served as Economic Counsellor at Bangladesh Embassy in Rome and was Alternate Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to UN Agencies (FAO, IFAD & WFP) in Rome.







Afroz was a Board Director of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and also served as chargé d'affaires at Bangladesh Embassy in Rome.





She achieved her MA degree in Public Administration from the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

Sultana Afroz is a National Defense College Capstone fellow.





