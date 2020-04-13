Britain's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000



The UK death toll passed 10,000 as the country recorded 737 deaths in a day. It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from hospital on Sunday after a week of treatment for the coronavirus.





"The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers," a spokesperson said in a statement to Euronews. "On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.







He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received. "All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness."





Elsewhere in Europe, Spain announced that 619 people had died from coronavirus between Saturday and Sunday, an increase of almost 100 people over the same period 24 hours earlier.





France confirmed that less patients entered its intensive care units for treatment for COVID-19 ahead of a speech by President Emmanuel Macron in which he is expected to extend the country's month-long coronavirus lockdown.





France is the fourth-worst effected country globally after the US, Italy and Spain with over 130,000 cases and 13,832 deaths as of Sunday. "A very high plateau seems to be forming," said medical chief Jerome Salomon in his daily briefing on the status of the coronavirus.





It came as the US passed Italy in the number of deaths from coronavirus, recording more than 20,000 fatalities and more than half a million confirmed cases. Italy currently has more than 150,000 cases and 19,000 deaths, and has extended its nationwide lockdown until May 3.





The increase in Spain will be a blow after the country reported its lowest daily death count in three weeks on Saturday after 510 people died from the virus.



In the UK, Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, was released from hospital this weekend after contracting COVID-19. He has since said that he owes his life to medical staff.





In her first Easter message to the British people, Queen Elizabeth II said that the virus "would not overcome us" and urged Britons to keep apart and "keep others safe".





Meanwhile in Asia, South Korea reported just 32 additional coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 10,512. The government of North Korea still claims to have not had a single case of the virus as yet, a claim that is disputed by experts.





From Venezuela to Vanuatu, almost half the world's population remains locked down to avoid the spread of the virus, which has infected 1.8 million people worldwide and killed over 108,000. The worst infection rate has been seen in the US, where 529,951 have the virus.





On Sunday, AP reported that the White House had approved the production of 39 million N95 medical masks over the next 30 days.





