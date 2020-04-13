'Nation freed from stigma'



Awami League Presidium member Mohammed Nasim has said the nation got freed from stigma through the execution of Bangabandhu's self-confessed killer Abdul Majed. He said this sending a video clip to the media outlets in Dhaka on Sunday. Nasim said, "The country is satisfied over the execution of Bangabandhu's convicted killer sacked military captain Abdul Majed."







Nasim, also 14-party spokesperson, said the nation gained strength from the execution of court verdict of capital punishment of the convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the fugitive killer was caught and handed down 45 years after the brutal assassination of the architect of independent Bangladesh on August 15, 1975.





