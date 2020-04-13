Pope Francis calls for global ceasefire



Pope Francis called Sunday for an "immediate" ceasefire in global conflict and urged European nations to show "solidarity" in the face of a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 109,000 lives worldwide.







"May Christ our peace enlighten all who have responsibility in conflicts, that they may have the courage to support the appeal for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world," the pope said in a livestreamed Easter message, reports AFP.





Francis added that it was time for Europe, which he described as his "beloved continent", to "rise again, thanks to a concrete spirit of solidarity" similar to that shown after World War II.





The Pope broke with centuries of tradition and livestreamed Easter Sunday Mass to allow the world's 1.3 billion Catholics to celebrate their holiest holiday under a coronavirus lockdown.





Fear and confusion in the face of a disease whose official death toll has soared past 100,000 -- but whose real one is feared to be higher still -- are reshaping society and transforming the way religion is observed.





Even such hallowed traditions as the pope's messages to the faithful on Saint Peter's Square have been replaced by prayers that Francis reads into a camera from the seclusion of his private library.





His only audience is the camera and the 83-year-old Argentine has admitted that the entire experience makes him feel "caged".





