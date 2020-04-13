'Pray more at home to tackle COVID-19'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the countrymen to pray more at home to get rid of the deadly coronavirus also known as COVID-19.





She came up with the call while interacting through videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday with public representatives and officials of 16 districts under Khulna and Barishal divisions on the current coronavirus situation.





The premier said, "Pray to Almighty Allah more at home to get rid of the danger as there is no work now." In the videoconference, Imam of Jhalakathi District Mosque, said, "All Imams in Jhalakathi have said Juma prayers with 10 devotees and daily prayers with five devotees.







We are praying to Almighty Allah maintaining social distance. We are praying for the people of our country and rest of the world." In context of the statement of Imam, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "In fact, all of us have to pray so that we can get rid of the coronavirus.







You have done a good job to reduce the number of devotees in mosques. You know curfew has been imposed in Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia." Allah will be pleased if one prays at home, she said, adding that we have to pray more at this moment to tackle the situation.







Sheikh Hasina said the plunderers of relief goods meant for mitigating the needy people's hardship arising out of the coronavirus outbreak would not be spared.





"So far, a few reports have surfaced regarding arrests of some people for misappropriating relief goods. I hope everyone involved in these misdeeds would be arrested. No mercy would be shown to them. If necessary, immediate punishment would be given to them through mobile courts," she said.





PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function while Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present at the Ganabhaban.





