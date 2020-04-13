BD to get 2mn HCQ tablets from India

India is the largest producer of the Hydroxycholorquine (HCQ) medicine. The country lifted the export ban of the drug in response to call of global leaders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. US President Donald Trump has termed HCQ 'game changer'. -PTI



India is going to donate 20 lakh hydroxychloroquine tablets used in treating coronavirus infected patients, reports India Today. The tablets are mainly used in treating malaria-fever patients.





In first phase, New Delhi will send tablets in 13 countries which include- Bangladesh, the USA, Spain, Germany, Bahrain, Brazil, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives, Seychelles, Mauritius and the Dominican Republic.





"A lot of requests for HCQ were already there and taking into view domestic stock and requirement while keeping a sufficient buffer, a decision was taken by the Group of Ministers to release some of the surplus medicine for export purposes," said Dammu Ravi, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs at a press briefing on Friday.





''There will be two more such consignments of the coveted drug that will be exported to foreign nations,'' he added. Amid apprehensions whether India had sufficient hydroxychloroquine stock itself, the health ministry informed that in the coming week, India would require 1 crore tablets for domestic use and current stock stands at over 3.28 crore.





The United States had asked for 48 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine. India, meanwhile, has sanctioned 35.82 lakhs tablets along with 9 metric tonne (MT) API (active pharmaceutical ingredient), as per their request.





Besides the USA, only Brazil, Canada and Germany are expected to get 50 lakh tablets each of hydroxychloroquine in the second consignment.



In the first consignment, Brazil will receive 0.53 MT of API and Germany, 1.5 MT of API.



Nepal will receive 10 lakh hydroxychloroquine tablets while Bhutan 2 lakh, Sri Lanka 10 lakh, Afghanistan 5 lakh, and Maldives will get 2 lakh tablets.





